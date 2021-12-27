East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Decreased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,224,000 after acquiring an additional 287,107 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 207.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 246,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

