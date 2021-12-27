easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EJTTF. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.67.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

