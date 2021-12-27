Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Insider Buys $101,100.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EVF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. 55,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,121. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.