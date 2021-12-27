eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

