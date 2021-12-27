EchoLink (EKO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,134.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $204,174.70 and $6,134.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007235 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

