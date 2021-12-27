Eden Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Eden has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $65,986.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00215386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

