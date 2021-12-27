Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 182.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

NYSE:EW opened at $128.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

