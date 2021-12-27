Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Raised by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

