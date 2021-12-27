Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Endava by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,731,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Shares of DAVA opened at $163.12 on Monday. Endava plc has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $172.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.