Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Endava stock opened at $163.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.10. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.