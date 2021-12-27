Enzyme Market Capitalization Achieves $157.75 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $87.99 or 0.00170296 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $157.75 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

