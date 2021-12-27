EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 31,356 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $14,958,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

