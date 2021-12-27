EOS (EOS) Market Cap Reaches $3.39 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $410.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00006738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,042,904,090 coins and its circulating supply is 976,266,198 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

