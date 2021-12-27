EOS Force Achieves Market Cap of $14.61 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. EOS Force has a market cap of $14.61 million and $127,006.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00230198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.31 or 0.00531940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00079611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000503 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

