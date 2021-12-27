EOSDT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $33.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.11 or 0.07907124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00077527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,116.52 or 1.00018198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007607 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

