EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $583.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $583,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

