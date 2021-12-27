Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $825.40. 969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $805.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $814.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 172.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.