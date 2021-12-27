Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 37,340 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,027,000 after buying an additional 523,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

