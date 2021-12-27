Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $46.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

