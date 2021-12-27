Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 25,410 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

