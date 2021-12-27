Estate Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,665 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.58 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04.

