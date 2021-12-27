Estate Counselors LLC Sells 3,840 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $112.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $112.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

