Ethverse (ETHV) One Day Volume Tops $5,124.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.23 million and $5,124.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.96 or 0.00388374 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010956 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000896 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.43 or 0.01254953 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

