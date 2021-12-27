Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $36.13 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 933,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 12.9% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

