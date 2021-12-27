Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.75. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $219.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

