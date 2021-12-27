Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Reduced by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,904,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

EXR opened at $218.00 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $219.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.75.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

