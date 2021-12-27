Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Up 3.7%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 4,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,178,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,741 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.