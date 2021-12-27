Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,788,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $105,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 293.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

XOM stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

