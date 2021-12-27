Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,916 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 65,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

FMAT stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16.

