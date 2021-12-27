Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 202,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

