Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

FITB stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

