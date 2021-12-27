Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,685 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

