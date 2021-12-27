Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 63,842 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.50. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

