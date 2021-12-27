Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 335.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the period.

RPG stock opened at $209.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.27. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.33 and a 52-week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

