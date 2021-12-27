Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 535.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.