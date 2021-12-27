Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $441,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

