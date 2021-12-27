Financial Analysis: Mullen Automotive (MULN) versus Its Peers

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 134 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mullen Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$5.94 million -8.88 Mullen Automotive Competitors $965.07 million -$1.60 million 15.61

Mullen Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mullen Automotive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 670 3193 4953 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.07%. Given Mullen Automotive’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Mullen Automotive Competitors -37.94% -1,574.44% -10.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s peers have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mullen Automotive peers beat Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

