Financial Comparison: Fluent (FLNT) vs. Its Competitors

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fluent to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

32.7% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fluent Competitors 131 577 634 11 2.39

Fluent currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.26%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 41.92%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -13.35 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.54

Fluent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fluent beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

