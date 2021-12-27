Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) & Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Financial Contrast

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Finward Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.47 $16.60 million $4.42 11.21 Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.86 $10.47 million $0.88 8.70

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95% Riverview Bancorp 32.00% 12.67% 1.22%

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.