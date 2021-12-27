First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 315,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

