First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.65.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total transaction of C$442,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,422,105.90. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,900. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,021 shares of company stock worth $151,549 and have sold 177,000 shares worth $2,981,742.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$14.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.40.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.