First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 10.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $51.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.