Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.54 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

