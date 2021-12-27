Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Head to Head Survey

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fisker and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -20.82% -16.51% Lordstown Motors N/A -59.61% -51.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fisker and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.21%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.31%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Fisker.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($1.21) -14.23 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -1.96

Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fisker beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

