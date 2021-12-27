Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $29.97. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 329 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

