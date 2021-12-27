FLETA Reaches Market Cap of $44.17 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $44.17 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLETA has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

