Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 156,337 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 144,126 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

