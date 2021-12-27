Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after acquiring an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 496,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Flowserve by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after buying an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after buying an additional 347,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flowserve by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,647,000 after buying an additional 269,830 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of FLS opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

