Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 495.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

