Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FMTX opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $703.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.30. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.